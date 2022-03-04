Horrific single car crash on I-5 puts two in hospital with driver's condition unknown

Friday, March 4, 2022

WSDOT crew removing the van
Photo courtesy WSDOT

By Diane Hettrick

Very little is known at this point about a dramatic crash on I-5 at 130th Friday morning around 9:30am, March 4, 2022.

What is known is that a white van was northbound on I-5 just past Northgate. 

Just before 117th the vehicle left the roadway on the righthand side and struck the concrete barrier.

The vehicle ricocheted back across two lanes. The driver overcorrected and went back across the same two lanes to the right shoulder, flipping up and over the barrier and coming to rest on its side, in flames.

The two passengers were taken to Harborview. One was identified as a 39 year old Kent resident; the other was not identified. 

Due to the extent of damage and injury, the driver was not able to be identified, nor was his condition known.



