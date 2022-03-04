Bring me the moon

Friday, March 4, 2022

Jerry Picard took this in 2017 when the skies were full of wildfire smoke.
Tonight's moon looks like the missing piece from the smoke moon.

Right now it is 8:30pm on Friday, March 4, 2022. The moon is the tiniest sliver in the sky. I've never seen it so thin.

I would love to have a photo of it. I'm putting out a general appeal because I don't know who is available this minute or who is under that large dark cloud over Lake Forest Park.

If you can get a moon shot please email it to Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com

Thank you!

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 8:34 PM
