Notes from Shoreline Council meeting February 28, 2022

I’m concerned about access to the subdivision.Does the City have any restrictions or code requirements about access?How many square feet of open space is on this tract?Will there be any amenities there? Like playgrounds or picnic tables where the community can congregate? As density increases, we need access to open space. I do note it is two blocks from Twin Ponds.There was feedback from the public regarding density and saving trees. How did you address this feedback?We are limited in what we can consider here because this is a quasi-judicial decision. We need to apply the code, and I believe this meets the code requirements.Broader issues: it is an environmental benefit by getting 72 residences in a fairly small area. This is also a way to make housing affordable for first time homebuyers.VOTEIn SMC 13.20 Electrical and Communications Facilities, the City Code puts a high value on undergrounding utilities because of better system reliability, increased safety, and less visual clutter or aesthetics for our community. But there is a high cost to that when it comes to electrical facilities.Given the power loads (higher voltages) required to run light rail, 3-phase power with thicker wires is needed, rather than the less robust single-phase power or the existing direct buried 3-phase power in 5th Ave NE. Many projects, including multi-family projects or commercial projects, as well as light rail, need the more robust higher voltage.Seattle City Light (SCL) currently has three-phase (3-phase) underground power running down 5th Avenue NE, in front of the future Shoreline South/148th Light Rail Station. This underground power is what is called “direct bury” power, in that the powerlines are not installed in any conduit (typically plastic piping), but rather are buried directly in the ground as was the typical practice in past years. The issue with direct bury lines is that they degrade over time due to exposure to the elements and the difficulty in replacing the lines as the lines must be dug up rather than being “pulled” like those in conduit. All current underground electrical lines are constructed in conduit for these reasons.Constructing new connections to this existing direct buried line is not viable for most development, including the Lynnwood Link Extension (LLE) Light Rail Project, due to its age and the inability to replace or upgrade the cables without digging it up. Given that the 5th Ave NE 3-phase line has reached the end of its useful life and is in danger of failing, SCL has planned for its replacement with new 3-phase power in a duct bank project (multiple conduits put together) within 5th Ave.However, in early 2021, SCL informed Sound Transit and the City that it does not have the capital funding to complete the Duct Bank Project in coordination with the LLE Project timeline. Seattle City Light is looking at 2027 to complete the duct bank project, well past the 2023 target.Prior to, and independent of the delay of the Duct Bank Project, Sound Transit still needed to start construction of their Shoreline South / 148th elevated station and garage to keep the LLE Project on schedule. Therefore, in April 2020, the City permitted Sound Transit and SCL to construct a temporary overhead, 3-phase powerline along NE 148th St, pulling the 3-phase power from the existing overhead powerlines that run north/south along 8th Ave NE, and included six new poles within City right-of-way installed in June 2020. Code requires removal of temporary overhead powerlines, once a project is complete.Traction Power Sub- Stations (TPSS) allow light rail to move by supplying power to the trains.

Is Council supportive of an amendment to allow for temporary construction power? Is Council also supportive of some level of interim overhead power until Seattle City Light planned facilities are installed?

Reply: SCL says they are planning to construct the duct bank. We continue to work with them to get a further commitment so we can learn when it will be constructed. SCL staff do understand the importance of the project for Sound Transit and for private development. So, at least at the staff level, there is a strong commitment to get the project constructed.

Reply: I’m not sure our code language would do it. This is really SCL’s infrastructure - it is their capital project and they are the electrical provider for Shoreline.

Reply (Trish Juhnke): “Temporary” would just be for construction. It would have to be removed prior to the building being occupied. And it would be conditioned as such. Building construction has a somewhat finite time frame of a couple of years.

Reply (Trish Juhnke): There needs to be a focus on both temporary power and also interim power as mentioned in the second part of the question for Council.

Reply (John Norris): Temporary construction power would be available throughout the City where there isn’t this specific geographical issue in the 145th light rail area. For operational use, they would have to connect to underground power.

Reply: Yes, we could bring back some options for Council.

Reply (Juniper Nammi, Project Mgr Light Rail Project): Do you mean if the interim power isn’t allowed?

Reply: That is correct. They would need the interim power as well as the temporary. Or, ST would have to build the powerline at much greater expense. Or they would have to delay opening until they had power.

Reply (Tricia Juhnke): We haven’t looked at cities other than Seattle. We can get back to you with the information if you’d like.

Reply: We looked at 5th Ave as the primary source of power and it’s a fairly short distance to underground so we hadn’t considered 8th Ave or other locations. If that project would have gone as planned, ST would have pulled power from there either to their station or their TPSS site.

Reply (John Norris): In 2016 when we were looking at this with ST, the assumption was that the duct bank project would be in place by 2023 to support the station, the garage, and the TPSS. We did some preliminary work leading up to it. Now this hold up is delaying a critical project.

Reply (John Norris): Correct.

Reply (Trisha Juhnke): Yes. Let me see if I can compare this to another project. Other projects often have to do a lot of utility work to bring all the necessary utilities (water lines to provide fire flow or to upgrade service from a small waterline). That is the developer’s responsibility. They would have to work with Seattle’s Public Utility or North City Water District to make provisions for that. We really don’t get heavily involved during our permitting process - it is the developer’s responsibility and therefore the developer’s risk. If they have a problem, we leave that to the developer to resolve.

Reply: We do have options for latecomers on some utilities, but it’s my understanding that latecomers cannot apply to electrical companies.

Group A: Miscellaneous amendments proposed by City of Shoreline staff.

Group B: Amendments to the procedure and administration of the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). The proposed amendments to SEPA procedures are largely clarifying amendments that make the administration of SEPA less cumbersome and clarify that SEPA is not a permit type but a decision that is tied to a proposed permit or action.

Group C: Amendments to tree regulations.

Presentation by Cate Lee, Senior Planner

Presentation by Steve Szafran, Senior Planner

Reply: Typically we require a 3 year period where we would inspect it after the 3 years to make sure that what was replaced is living.

Reply: then we have the bond in place to replace it and try again,

Reply: In my experience, it has been.

Reply: The Planning Commission did not recommend this so it was not included as part of their recommendation.

Reply: No, they would not be approved and would have to be added back into the amendment language.

Reply: There are other avenues that the City has to enforce or impose penalties on someone who doesn’t follow the permits and staff felt there would be a conflict with the new language and the processes we already have.

Reply: yes, monetary.

Reply: We are strengthening what we already have. It’s nothing that would be detrimental to development under our two light rail areas. We are strengthening what we have now.

Reply: Unless they’re specifically called out zones, they apply citywide.

Reply: Commercial zones, MUR70 are specifically exempt.

Reply: Yes, apparently the director can reduce the tree retention. There have been circumstances where a property with a single family home has one significant tree and that tree has caused foundation and utility issues. The property owner wants to remove the tree and the director doesn’t have the authority to approve that - even though it’s causing property damage. That’s where the amendment came from. For the director to actually approve that, there are criteria that a property owner would have to meet. There has to be good justification to do that. But there’s also, in that same section, it does say that if the exemption is granted, they are still subject to the tree replacement requirement.

For new developments that were relying on the duct bank project, they would need temporary construction power and interim operational power until the duct bank is completed. This would require a code amendment to allow it as an exception to undergrounding regulations. There is also a proposal for some overhead interim power to be constructed and remain in place until the duct bank is completed.DISCUSSIONDo you have any concerns that SCL will not follow through with building the duct bank? Or further delay past 2027?Can we include language in these proposals to encourage the completion?For the temporary power for new developments, what kind of timeframe is “temporary”?So what if SCL isn’t ready? Can they not use their building until SCL can complete their duct bank?There don’t appear to be many options.Is there a way to limit this ordinance to something other than citywide? I’d rather have it narrowly tailored to the station area or MUR 70 zones. But I need more information.Temporary occupancy - how would that work for Sound Transit (ST)? There is temporary project power there already.Until we know what the lever is with Sound Transit, it might affect what options we have available in the future. If we only adopt option one would that preclude ST from operating because they wouldn’t be able to occupy the building?What is the expectation that Shoreline has, or other similar cities have, in expecting developers to provide underground power to their property? Is the general expectation that the developer will have to bring power from the nearest available source?But with ST, there was the expectation that the cost was too high to bring it and/or too far.The permits that the City issued ST were based on the idea that the duct bank project would be completed and that would provide the power to ST?Then that didn’t happen. Is it normal for any city to issue a permit based on the completion of the public works project of another entity? If we think about other utilities such as sewer, we wouldn’t grant an exemption for a developer to not have the required lines for the permitted occupancy. So I’m trying to decide how we said to ST, your permit is OK - when it was based on SCL which was not party to the permit. Does that make sense?So we’re in this situation because promises were made to ST and to the developers that the duct project would be complete and now it’s not. So shouldn’t ST really be working with SCL to get that done? And other future developers would work with the line that ST did, and theoretically reimburse ST for the work.Thank you. I think it’s a shame that we’re in this position but I think we need to move ahead with option 2.It’s concerning that SCL has put us in this predicament. Didn’t they see this coming? We have light rail stations we’re trying to open up and large developments - this is big for both the City and the developers. A 4 year delay is not acceptable. ST cannot have it.I wish there were people here from SCL to answer these questions. These are not questions for our staff - they are questions for Seattle City Light. I don’t feel that we can trust their word because they are not going forward on a commitment that they made to this community and the much larger community that is relying on the link light rail station.In 2016 the buried line on 5th was considered to be at the end of its useful life and was in danger of failing. In 2016! Why has this project been put off by SCL? Why has it not been considered a priority? They are a public utility. Can we ask them for their budget and try to determine what other projects SCL has deemed of a higher priority? Where are they channeling their funds? Has something catastrophic happened to their budget in the last 3-4 years? This is so frustrating. And when this project finally happens, whenever that is, it is going to be a massively disruptive project for people trying to access the light rail station. It doesn’t feel good to not have a choice.This is not our first challenge with Seattle City Light. There have been several items including customer service, dramatic over-billing of residents, and the ongoing inequity between Shoreline ratepayers who have to pay to underground and Seattle ratepayers who do not. Unfortunately the contract with them is valid for several more years. This is a big deal. This isn’t a supply-chain issue or something, it’s just a policy decision that they have made. Shoreline needs the same respect and not be expected to wait “maybe four years” for something as crucial as this. As I understand it, the answer has to come from the Seattle City Council who has to say this has to change.Developers need certainty and a lot of those projects are funded. You can’t go to a bank and say I think we’ll have the power we need? We can construct it but we might or might not be able to hook it up to power? We need a solution in place. We started thinking that our City requirements were making it too difficult for these projects to move forward. And if we throw yet another thing at them, we could have people pulling out and Shoreline could become a place where no one is willing to invest.The Development Code Batch Amendments consist of three distinct groups of amendments that have been grouped by topic:This discussion will focus on Group C.There are 31 slides in the presentation and it’s 9:05pm. Councilmembers have read the staff report. Mayor Scully has asked staff to move quickly through the slide presentation only to orient us to the discussion.Slides concerning Code regulations for trees on private property. The brief overview covered when a permit is required, number of trees that need to be retained, some exceptions available, replacement trees, requirements for developments.The 10 proposed tree amendments are mostly proposed by individual members of the Tree Preservation Code Team, which is a group of residents committed to protecting and preserving trees in Shoreline. One amendment in the Group was proposed by staff.There are several clarifications of definitions regarding different trees.Because of the brevity of the presentation, the staff report should be reviewed.DISCUSSIONThank you to the members of the community (members of Save Shoreline Trees and the Tree Code Team) who put together this list of recommendations. It had to take a tremendous amount of work. I look forward to further conversations.There is room for potential discussion only when it comes to the denials. I believe the staff did a really nice job of justifying and explaining the reasons for denial. The only one that I would like to continue to talk about and question is C6 - Exemptions from permit. I am not an expert. But for me, it was the justification itself that I didn’t agree with. It was the idea that all properties be treated equally. A property that is densely forested should not be treated the same as an unforested property. I feel there should be a way for us to give extra attention and extra value to forested properties and try to steer development towards the ample other lots that are available in Shoreline.I agree with that comment. As a general statement, how often is the tree canopy measured? Some people asked about incentives and enforcement and I do not believe these things are adequately addressed. As regards C10, the tree protection standards, I’m not clear what the timeframe is. What is the duration of the permit that the additional irrigation water would be required? A couple years during construction?What happens if it’s not living?Is that a sufficient incentive for developers to want to keep things living? Is the amount of money sufficient?When this comes back to us, I would like to change the diameter measurements of significant trees. I appreciate the work of the planning commission and would just like to see that one item come back.Item L was not presented in the Council presentation that related to penalties. Can Mr. Szafran speak to that?Does that mean these fines are still in place?Why were the fees taken out?Are the other enforcement tools you mention monetary?I would like to know more about what they are.We are in a climate crisis. We know that the most effective way to reduce our carbon footprint is to increase density and transportation corridors. Some of these items may create barriers to accessing public transportation. Does staff have an opinion of whether these amendments may hamper some of those proposed developments like the pedestrian bridge? Would changing tree codes create a barrier for projects like that?We need an opportunity to talk to our residents about urban forestry, about stormwater, and about other sustainability issues.Which sections of which zoning designations do these amendments apply to?The tree code doesn’t apply to MUR70, right?Can you walk us through the amendment that would allow the director to reduce the tree retention percentage?I generally support the staff recommendations except for this last one and the one that follows. It’s not limited to trees that are impacting the foundation. It’s a broad brush that lets the director get rid of the entirety. This needs to be narrowly constrained.MEETING ADJOURNED.