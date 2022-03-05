Lake Forest Park Mayor and City Council create Climate Action Committee

LFP has a robust tree ordinance

Photo by Dan Short

The Mayor and Council of the City of Lake Forest Park have long recognized the need to address climate change and support the efforts of the People for Climate Action Coalition that works with local governments to help achieve King County Cities Climate Collaboration goals.





The City has also taken initial steps to lessen its impact on the environment through a robust tree ordinance, code adoption to allow increased density at Town Center and near transit, City-sponsored recycling and composting efforts, installation of LED lighting in City-owned facilities, water bottle filling stations in city hall, and a model plastics ordinance.



The purpose of the Climate Action Committee is to gather and analyze climate information and draft a Climate Action Plan for recommendation to the City Council.





As established in the approving resolution, the following considerations are part of the first-year work plan development process:

review and use of existing municipal climate action plans, recommended changes to City operations, additions and amendments to legislation, community projects, interaction with City commissions and task forces, the financial needs for creating the Climate Action Plan, and

how to achieve the Climate Action Plan goals financially.

At its meeting on February 10, 2022, the Council introduced the enacting resolution and, on February 24, 2022, took action to create the City's Climate Action Committee and appoint nine of the established ten members. The high school/college student position has yet to be filled.





The committee will meet once a month at 7:00pm on either the first or third Tuesday; or second or third Wednesday of the month. The committee will be supported by a member of staff from the Public Works Department, who will have the support of the Planning Department.



The following Lake Forest Park community members were appointed by the Council:

Julian Andersen

Miriam Bertram

Dana Campbell

Jessica Cote

Tamara Erickson

Linda Holman

Sarah Phillips

Brian Saunders

Anne Udaloy





At its first meeting, the Committee is charged with electing a chair and vice chair, and the first work product will be an annual work plan to be approved by Council. Following approval of the work plan, the Committee will next draft a Climate Action Plan for consideration by the Council.













