Nordstrom volunteers help to install 67 Pacific Northwest saplings in Shoreview Park

Nordstrom volunteers at Shoreview Park

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Volunteers from Nordstrom recently participated in a native conifer restoration event hosted at Shoreview Park.





At the March 5, 2022 event, the group worked to install 67 Pacific Northwest saplings (Douglas fir and grand fir) into the turf slope adjacent to the park’s entrance.





Photo courtesy City of Shoreline





These plants were given to the City through Forterra’s Evergreen Carbon Capture program. In turn the City pledged to keep them viable and undisturbed for a century (each tree is estimated to sequester 13.9 tons of carbon per 100 years).





Forterra plans to monitor survival rates at this site, as well as at future planting sites (James Keough Park and Edwin Pratt Memorial Park) that were nominated in the program application to receive native conifers.





In addition to the carbon projected to be sequestered by these trees, they will also eventually provide afternoon shade to the adjacent sports courts, and as the surrounding turf is shaded out by the expanding canopy there is great potential to increase biodiversity by installing native sub-canopy and ground cover species.





Shoreview Park is between Innis Arden Way and Carlyle-Hall Road in west Shoreline.











