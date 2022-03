Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire Five Shoreline Firefighters participated in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb at the Columbia Tower in Seattle. Five Shoreline Firefighters participated in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb at the Columbia Tower in Seattle.





The climb is done in full bunkers including a pack and mask. They climbed 69 flights and 1,356 steps to the top!





This was the 31st year for an event that was started by Shoreline Firefighter David Engler. ( see his article)





Now over 2,000 firefighters participate from around the Northwest, raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.