6th Annual Shoreline Short Short Film Festival ends on a high note

ShoreLake Arts and the Shoreline Film Office presented their annual celebration of Washington-made short films at the Shoreline Community College Theater on Saturday, March 5, 2022. More than 200 people turned out to celebrate local film in ShoreLake Arts’ first indoor event since November, 2019.





Jeff Schick, Best Picture, and Sasquatch award winner, with event organizer Kevin Sheen

The Calling by Jeff Schick, a Seattle-based writer, director and filmmaker, won best picture. Schick began directing films in 2012, ultimately creating a film production company, Audio Video Room, where he currently serves as a creative director. This is the second SSSFF win for Schick, who won the People’s Choice award in 2020. Schick began directing films in 2012, ultimately creating a film production company, Audio Video Room, where he currently serves as a creative director. This is the second SSSFF win for Schick, who won the People’s Choice award in 2020.





Aiwei Wu and Ray Cao (center) won the 2022 People’s Choice Award A Weekend on Foxes Island directed by Aiwei Wu and Ray Cao won the 2022 People’s Choice Award. Aiwei Wu began making films during college. Wu’s first film won the jury award at the University of Michigan Campus MovieFest in 2019, kick-starting her filmmaking career.





Both the Best Film and People Choice awards come with a $1000 cash prize and the Sasquatch award. The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival supports emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and fosters appreciation of experimental and short filmmaking in our region.



Festival Director Kevin Sheen said, “This was a very special event for our organization, the communities we serve, and all of the participating filmmakers. It’s hard to believe, but this was our first indoor event in over two years. "I’m very proud of the ShoreLake Arts staff for making this year the best one yet. And to the filmmakers, thank you all so much for continuing to produce amazing work and stories. It was such a fun group of films and people this year. Thank you!” Patti Hale with sponsor Jack Malek The 2022 SSSFF sponsors included Jack Malek of Windermere Real Estate, Shoreline Community College, the City of Shoreline, the City of Lake Forest Park, 4Culture, King County and Arts WA. , Shoreline Community College, the City of Shoreline, the City of Lake Forest Park, 4Culture, King County and Arts WA.

is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.



--All photos courtesy ShoreLake Arts ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.--All photos courtesy ShoreLake Arts After moving to Seattle, Wu co-founded the Avocado Highway Production with Ray Cao. Ray creates visual effects, designs graphics and props for live-action shorts and animations as well as serving as a scriptwriter.Both the Best Film and People Choice awards come with a $1000 cash prize and the Sasquatch award. The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival supports emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and fosters appreciation of experimental and short filmmaking in our region.





Aiwei Wu began making films during college. Wu’s first film won the jury award at the University of Michigan Campus MovieFest in 2019, kick-starting her filmmaking career.

Jurors Tony Doupé (SCC Professor/SAG Actor), Vivian Hua (Northwest Film Forum Executive Director), Starla Sheen (Filmmaker, Edelman Communication Firm), Zubi Mohammed (Magnussen Media Group: Seattle and Los Angeles), Kira Sipler (screenwriter, producer, director, and assistant director), Deb Pralle (stage, screen, tv, radio actor and Group Content Director) selected 14 films made by Washington State filmmakers, all of which were made during the COVID-19 era.