through March 31, 2022 requiring all visitors to City Hall to wear masks. The Lake Forest Park City Administration has decided the mask rules at City Hall will remain in effectrequiring all visitors to City Hall to wear masks.





Employees moving through the halls and in public spaces will also be required to wear a mask.





Effective April 1, neither masks nor social distancing will be required at City Hall. Visitors and employees may, of course, continue to wear masks if they wish to after April 1.