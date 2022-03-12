Book Review by Aarene Storms: This Old Dog

This Old Dog

by Martha Brockenbrough,

illustrated by Gabriel Alborozo





But his house contains a baby, and everything around the baby girl is fast-fast-fast ... until the small girl's feet touch the ground and she takes her first steps all the way to him.



This sweet picture book is a must-read for those who love dogs or children or both. If you have the same worries that I do about a book called This Old Dog,









Recommended for everyone, with love.



Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages. She can be reached at aarenex@haikufarm.net



The old dog's hips ache. His old knees yips. His old back whines. His heart thumps, but his tail does not. He longs to go for long, slow walks where he can take the time to sniff each blade of grass and hear the leaves in the trees.