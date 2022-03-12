Book Review by Aarene Storms: This Old Dog

Saturday, March 12, 2022

This Old Dog 
by Martha Brockenbrough, 
illustrated by Gabriel Alborozo

The old dog's hips ache. His old knees yips. His old back whines. His heart thumps, but his tail does not. He longs to go for long, slow walks where he can take the time to sniff each blade of grass and hear the leaves in the trees. 

But his house contains a baby, and everything around the baby girl is fast-fast-fast ... until the small girl's feet touch the ground and she takes her first steps all the way to him.

This sweet picture book is a must-read for those who love dogs or children or both. If you have the same worries that I do about a book called This Old Dog, 

I will give a happy spoiler: the dog doesn't die at the end. Indeed, the end of the book shows exactly the life I wish for all old dogs and all small girls.

Recommended for everyone, with love.

Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages.  She can be reached at aarenex@haikufarm.net



Posted by DKH at 2:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  