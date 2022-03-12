Masks are optional in most Shoreline schools



Masks are no longer required in K-12 schools, effective Saturday, March 12, 2022. Masks are no longer required on campus, on buses, or in district facilities.

All students, staff, and visitors, however, have the right to continue to wear a mask.

Big changes can bring big feelings in all of us, and we ask everyone to enter next week with the spirit of mutual respect, concern, and kindness that makes our schools welcoming to all.





Exceptions: self-contained classrooms with medically fragile students, isolation and health rooms, and Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center and on preschool buses due to Head Start federal requirements. Superintendent Susana Reyes says that the Shoreline Center Administrative Offices will be open to the public during business hours. Staff will still maintain, as much as possible, the six-foot physical distancing, and frequent hand washing.