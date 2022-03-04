Honorary Consul of Ukraine met with Lt. Gov. Heck and Washington state senate Wednesday
Friday, March 4, 2022
|Valeriy Goloborodko
The Senate passed SR 8662 recognizing and supporting Ukrainian Americans and the people of Ukraine during their urgent time of need.
Proceedings can be viewed here including statements from senators relating personal and family experiences, including Sen. Jesse Salomon.
Hon. Consul Goloborodko met with Lt. Governor Heck prior to the proceedings to discuss immediate and tangible steps the people of Washington State can take to support Ukrainian Americans and the people of Ukraine.
Washington State is home to over 70,000 people with Ukrainian heritage and one of the largest populations of Ukrainian immigrants among the 50 states.
