Honorary Consul of Ukraine met with Lt. Gov. Heck and Washington state senate Wednesday

Friday, March 4, 2022

Valeriy Goloborodko
On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 the Washington State Senate and Lt. Governor Denny Heck welcomed Valeriy Goloborodko, Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Seattle to the Senate Chamber.

The Senate passed SR 8662 recognizing and supporting Ukrainian Americans and the people of Ukraine during their urgent time of need. 

Proceedings can be viewed here including statements from senators relating personal and family experiences, including Sen. Jesse Salomon.

Hon. Consul Goloborodko met with Lt. Governor Heck prior to the proceedings to discuss immediate and tangible steps the people of Washington State can take to support Ukrainian Americans and the people of Ukraine.

Washington State is home to over 70,000 people with Ukrainian heritage and one of the largest populations of Ukrainian immigrants among the 50 states.



Posted by DKH at 3:40 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  