Face mask still required to ride ferries after state’s mandate ends March 12

Federal mask guidelines will remain in place for all public areas of public transit

after the state’s mandate ends next week. Photo courtesy WSDOT

















That’s because our ferry system is regulated by the federal government, like airlines and rail service, and falls under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) public transportation order

A face covering will still be required for all our ferry riders and employees in public areas of our vessels and terminals after the state’s mask mandate ends on Saturday, March 12, 2022.