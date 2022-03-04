Face mask still required to ride ferries after state’s mandate ends March 12
Friday, March 4, 2022
|Federal mask guidelines will remain in place for all public areas of public transit
after the state’s mandate ends next week. Photo courtesy WSDOT
A face covering will still be required for all our ferry riders and employees in public areas of our vessels and terminals after the state’s mask mandate ends on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
That’s because our ferry system is regulated by the federal government, like airlines and rail service, and falls under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) public transportation order.
