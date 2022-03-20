Birders gather on Lake Forest Park street, hoping to see rare Asian bird
Sunday, March 20, 2022
|Birders in Lake Forest Park photo by David Walton
An Asian bird called the Red-Flanked Bluetail showed up in a Sheridan Heights backyard on March 17, 2022. The homeowner recognized it as a bird rarely seen here and alerted the ABA Rare Bird Alert website.
|Red flanked bluetail in Lake Forest Park
photo by Nancy Morrison from ABA website
By Saturday there was a good sized group of birders, standing in the rain, hoping to add this bird to their lifetime list.
The bird is about the size of a starling.
In 2017 a gull from the Galapagos Islands turned up in Richmond Beach (see previous article). That incident brought birders from all over the northwest.
