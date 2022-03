Birders gather on Lake Forest Park street, hoping to see rare Asian bird

Birders in Lake Forest Park photo by David Walton

An Asian bird called the An Asian bird called the Red-Flanked Bluetail showed up in a Sheridan Heights backyard on March 17, 2022. The homeowner recognized it as a bird rarely seen here and alerted the ABA Rare Bird Alert website.





Red flanked bluetail in Lake Forest Park

photo by Nancy Morrison from ABA website

By Saturday there was a good sized group of birders, standing in the rain, hoping to add this bird to their lifetime list. By Saturday there was a good sized group of birders, standing in the rain, hoping to add this bird to their lifetime list.





The bird is about the size of a starling.





In 2017 a gull from the Galapagos Islands turned up in Richmond Beach ( see previous article ). That incident brought birders from all over the northwest.