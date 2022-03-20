Cherry trees in full bloom at UW

Sunday, March 20, 2022

 
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
The cherry trees are in full bloom in the Quad at the University of Washington, Seattle. And this year there are no restrictions on crowd size or entrance.

The University of Washington welcomes the community and visitors to enjoy the iconic Quad cherry blossoms. The blossoms usually draw large crowds on campus. While masks are not required, some individuals may opt to wear a face covering.

Some of the 29 trees in the Quad
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

The 29 cherry trees in the Quad are right on schedule with peak blooms the third week of March, said UW arborist Sara Shores. Warmer temperatures and mild weather all factor into when the cherry trees start to blossom and when they reach peak bloom.

Virtual viewing options are also available, including UW Video’s live webcam overlooking the Quad, a virtual tour with photos from campus and tweets from @uwcherryblossom. Hear Shores explain how a cherry tree functions in the interactive “anatomy of a cherry tree” illustration on this webpage.

The University of Washington is located along 15th NE (see map) 



Posted by DKH at 4:14 AM
