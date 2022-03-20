A Way To Support The Ukrainian People
Sunday, March 20, 2022
By Megan Peterka
We learned about and just saw this beautiful and tragic movie called the "Guide" that is playing at the Crest Cinema, https://www.landmarktheatres.com. It will be showing there until at least Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Proceeds from all ticket sales go to the Ukraine Relief Fund (see below). Throughout the ages, popular national culture was sustained in Ukraine by blind minstrels, called kobzars, who traveled from village to village with young guides, performing ancient folk songs and epic ballads.
In The Guide, an American boy, Peter (Anton Sviatoslav Greene), and blind musician Ivan (Stanislav Boklan) are thrown together by fate amidst the 1930s Russian subjugation of Ukraine. The "Terror Famine" of the ‘30s is incredibly current given the attempts of Russia to once again crush the independence and freedom of their Ukrainian neighbor. (Partially subtitled) ~ "The Crest"
The Ukraine Relief Fund has been established in cooperation with Human and Civil Rights Organizations of America, Inc. (HCROA), which is managing donations and ensuring they reach organizations working effectively in Ukraine and countries supporting Ukrainian refugees. You can make direct contributions here: standwithukrainethroughfilm.org ~ "The Crest"
The Crest is located in the Ridgecrest business district at 5th NE and NE 165th. 16505 5th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
