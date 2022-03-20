Local COVID update as of Friday March 18, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022

COVID-19 Case Numbers
as of Friday, March 18, 2022

The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.

Anecdotally, I am hearing a lot of stories of breakthrough cases, where vaccinated people get COVID. Often they are the only one in their household to be sick. They recover at home, sometimes with the assistance of the new Pfizer antiviral drug. These cases may or may not be reported in the case numbers below. 

- Diane Hettrick

King county

King county cases
  • Total confirmed cases - 348,067
  • Cases in past 7 days - 1,131
King county hospitalizations
  • Total hospitalizations - 11,232
  • Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 19
King county deaths
  • Total deaths - 2,657
  • Deaths in past 14 days - 43
Seattle

Cases in Seattle
  • Total confirmed cases - 96,096
  • Cases in past 7 days - 521
Hospitalizations
  • Total hospitalizations - 2,370
  • Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1
Deaths
  • Total deaths - 630
  • Deaths in 14 days - 9
Shoreline

Cases in Shoreline
  • Total confirmed cases - 8,168
  • Cases in past 7 days - 28
Hospitalizations
  • Total hospitalizations - 289
  • Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0
Deaths
  • Total deaths - 128
  • Deaths in 14 days - 1
Lake Forest Park

Cases in Lake Forest Park
  • Total confirmed cases - 1,464
  • Cases in past 7 days - 9
Hospitalizations
  • Total hospitalizations - 32
  • Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0
Deaths
  • Total deaths - 6
  • Deaths in 14 days - 0


