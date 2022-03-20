Local COVID update as of Friday March 18, 2022
Sunday, March 20, 2022
as of Friday, March 18, 2022
The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.
Anecdotally, I am hearing a lot of stories of breakthrough cases, where vaccinated people get COVID. Often they are the only one in their household to be sick. They recover at home, sometimes with the assistance of the new Pfizer antiviral drug. These cases may or may not be reported in the case numbers below.
- Diane Hettrick
- Total confirmed cases - 348,067
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,131
- Total hospitalizations - 11,232
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 19
- Total deaths - 2,657
- Deaths in past 14 days - 43
- Total confirmed cases - 96,096
- Cases in past 7 days - 521
- Total hospitalizations - 2,370
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1
- Total deaths - 630
- Deaths in 14 days - 9
- Total confirmed cases - 8,168
- Cases in past 7 days - 28
- Total hospitalizations - 289
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0
- Total deaths - 128
- Deaths in 14 days - 1
- Total confirmed cases - 1,464
- Cases in past 7 days - 9
- Total hospitalizations - 32
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0
- Total deaths - 6
- Deaths in 14 days - 0
