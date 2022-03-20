Local COVID update as of Friday March 18, 2022









King county



King county cases

Total confirmed cases - 348,067

Cases in past 7 days - 1,131 King county hospitalizations

Total hospitalizations - 11,232

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 19 King county deaths

Total deaths - 2,657

Deaths in past 14 days - 43 Seattle

Cases in Seattle

Total confirmed cases - 96,096

Cases in past 7 days - 521 Hospitalizations

Total hospitalizations - 2,370

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1 Deaths Total deaths - 630

Deaths in 14 days - 9 Shoreline



Cases in Shoreline

Total confirmed cases - 8,168

Cases in past 7 days - 28 Hospitalizations

Total hospitalizations - 289

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0 Deaths

Total deaths - 128

Deaths in 14 days - 1 Lake Forest Park



Cases in Lake Forest Park

Total confirmed cases - 1,464

Cases in past 7 days - 9 Hospitalizations

Total hospitalizations - 32

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0 Deaths

Total deaths - 6

Deaths in 14 days - 0

The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.Anecdotally, I am hearing a lot of stories of breakthrough cases, where vaccinated people get COVID. Often they are the only one in their household to be sick. They recover at home, sometimes with the assistance of the new Pfizer antiviral drug. These cases may or may not be reported in the case numbers below.