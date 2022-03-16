Alaska Cruise and Travel Show on Saturday on the Seattle waterfront
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
|Holland American Eurodam
Holland America and the Port of Seattle are presenting the Alaska Cruise and Travel Show on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 9am - 5pm.
This free event will be held at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center, Pier 66 2211 Alaskan Way, Seattle.
If you'd like to attend, here's the registration link -https://alaskatravelshow.com/.
If you're unable to attend and would like information on Alaska Cruise or other cruise destinations, contact Paula Anderson, Expedia Cruises, 206-478-2627 or email panderson@expediacruises.com
