Alaska Cruise and Travel Show on Saturday on the Seattle waterfront

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Holland American Eurodam
Holland America and the Port of Seattle are presenting the Alaska Cruise and Travel Show on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 9am - 5pm. 


If you'd like to attend, here's the registration link -https://alaskatravelshow.com/.

If you're unable to attend and would like information on Alaska Cruise or other cruise destinations, contact Paula Anderson, Expedia Cruises, 206-478-2627 or email panderson@expediacruises.com



