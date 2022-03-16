Volunteers at a previous work party at Grace Cole

Volunteer Work Party at Grace Cole on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 9am-12noon









Volunteers are welcome to join in restoration work to improve and maintain Grace Cole Nature Park.





Tasks usually include: removing nonnatives like ivy and blackberry, caring for trails and planting native plants. If you enjoy working outdoors, and the great feeling of giving back to your community, this volunteer event is for you!





We are asking for volunteers age 16 and up for this event. Dress for the weather and bring your favorite tools and gloves, or use those provided.





Questions: Contact Jim Mead at jameslmead@comcast.net





Work parties will be held monthly on the third Saturday.











