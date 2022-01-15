Update and Message from Republic Services for January 12, 13, 14

Republic Services contracts with Lake Forest Park for garbage, compost, recycling services









"As you may recall this service disruption is related to a labor issue in California that has nothing to do with our Washington based drivers.









"We will make calls to all of our impacted customers. Our call center team is also standing by to answer questions and address concerns.



"Republic Services is committed to working with our partners to provide exceptional service to our cities and customers. We take that commitment seriously and apologize for this inconvenience. Thank you for your continued patience as we navigate this temporary, unexpected situation."



Republic Services will be collecting all your regular and recycled material at no charge on your next regular service collection day to customers affected from service January 12, 13, and 14, 2022.



Visit



Click Here for Additional Information and Updates







"We regret to inform you that this morning Republic Services continues to be hampered by the out-of-state union activity that began on Wednesday at our Seattle, Bellevue, Kent, and Lynnwood locations.