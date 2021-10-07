What is This?!



Story and photos by Ron Greene





Although, I couldn’t understand why a tribble would travel several light years to Earth just to get high on pot. It wouldn’t be a spectacular high since the table was only four feet off the ground.



I still clung to the fuzzy plant theory so I did what should be occasionally done with plants. I watered it.







A perturbed, furry face shot up, glaring at me. It was of the genus, felis obesis, our little girl, Sweetie. A perturbed, furry face shot up, glaring at me. It was of the genus,, our little girl, Sweetie.



Of course, being concerned about her pot habit, I consulted several noted animal psychologists, many with “PhD” after their names. Most prescribed rigorous (and expensive) rehabilitation regimens for Sweetie (and me).









Of course! Why didn’t I think of that? So I did, and Sweetie finally kicked her pot habit.



Now she’s into boxes and paper bags. But since they’re usually on the floor, at least she doesn’t get high anymore.



I no longer have to worry about her getting pulled over and failing her sobriety test.



A word of advice: if you should find a fuzzy plant in your pot, do not… I repeat, do not water it! My wrist is now scarred for life.





