Tuesday Tracy Talk – Climate Change and Lake Forest Park - second session Tuesday October 5

Tracy Furutani and Brian Saunders on Tuesday October 5, 2021 7pm

Last Tuesday night, Tracy Furutani, North Seattle College Professor and Lake Forest Park resident, presented a free public Zoom meeting entitled, "Tuesday Tracy Talk" hosted by Brian Saunders, an instructor at Shoreline and North Seattle College.





These community talks by local residents were started earlier this year during the pandemic shutdown as a way to share some of the amazing expertise we have in our neighborhood and as a fun way for neighbors to keep in touch.



Tracy covered several topics under the umbrella of climate change, ranging from the scientific evidence that’s causing it to some of the many ways it can impact small cities such as Lake Forest Park.





For instance, how our tree canopy may change, how our stream ecosystems will be affected, as well as the effects on the health of Lake Forest Park residents. After his short presentation, there was an interactive Q/A session in which Tracy addressed questions from the more than 50 attendees.



Tracy’s follow-up and second “Tuesday Tracy Talk” in this series will take place this coming Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 7:00-8:00pm.





In this talk, Tracy will focus on the specifics of a Climate Action Plan for Lake Forest Park, what does such a plan consist of, what makes a good plan, how it is measured, and how it is used.









https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkceyqqD8rE91n8_1hNGmGF5t4fQv74odp



You will then receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. This will again be followed by a Q/A session. Those wanting to attend the Zoom meeting will want to register in advance using the following link:












