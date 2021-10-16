Shorewood tennis completes their final week with three straight wins

Shorewood tennis seniors. L-R Ben Borgida, David Lin, Tate Nelson, Ethan Farley, Connor Vana, Coach Arnie Moreno, Joon Lee, Henry Sheffield, Aiden Boyd and Pete Cox. Photo by Kristi Lin.

The Thunderbirds defeated conference opponent Meadowdale, 6-1 on Tuesday with consistent shots and strong net game.



Shorewood hosted another powerhouse team from Wesco 4A, Glacier Peak high school, and won 6-1. Victories at number 1 singles and doubles secured the win. Freshman JD Drake was tenacious and determined in his match. He was able to hit crucial winning shots under intense pressure from a very good Glacier Peak opponent.





The number 1 doubles team of Farley and Gettmann continued to battle some of the best teams in the league. They raised their level of play in the third set with aggressive shot making and won their match 6-1.



The T-Birds finished their season with a 6-2 Wesco South record and 12-2 overall record to be one of the top teams in Wesco.



Shorewood singles players Drake and Falkin, doubles teams Farley / Gettmann and Borgida / Lin, will all play in the Wesco South Division tournament October 19th and 20th at Arlington high school.





Tournament matches start at 1pm. The top four placers move on to play in the District 1 tournament for a chance to secure one of four spots for the WIAA 3A State Tournament.





Seniors and families photo by Kristi Lin





Wesco tennis

Shorewood 6 Glacier Peak 1



Singles

JD Drake SW def. Jason Yeew GP 6-1, 6-4 Murray Falkin SW def. Jakob Depenbrock GP 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 David Lin SW def. Joe Pappas GP 6-1, 6-4 Ben Borgida SW def. Bradley Clark GP 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Ethan Farley / Blake Gettmann SW def. Drew Johnson / Jackson Stumpf GP 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 Nathan Simicic / Gage Russon GP def. Tate Nelson / Julian Walston SW 2-6, 6-4 ( 10-7 ) Connor Vana / Henry Sheffield SW def. Karsten Sirvener / Cooner Lemck GP 6-1, 6-2









