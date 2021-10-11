Shoreline School District and Shoreline Education Association reach contract agreement
Monday, October 11, 2021
The Shoreline School District has reached an agreement on a three-year contract with the Shoreline Education Association (SEA), which represents teachers and non-supervisory certificated staff. The contract was ratified by SEA members on October 6, 2021 and is pending approval by the Shoreline School Board at their October 19 meeting.
It would cover the 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.
Highlights of the agreement include:
- Salary increases of 1% plus cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in the first year, 0% plus COLA in year 2, and 2% plus COLA in year 3
- Deans at each school
- Commitments to anti-racism and equity
- Mentor program for staff of color
- Support for implementation of culturally responsive teaching and Ethnic Studies curriculum
- Incorporating the Shoreline Race and Equity Impact Decision-Making Tool into site-based decision-making
- Designating Juneteenth as a non-student day in years it falls on a school day
“I am incredibly grateful to our district and SEA bargaining teams for their work and collaboration over many months and hundreds of hours in coming to agreement on a contract that centers and supports the needs of our staff, students and families,” said Superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes.
“Their intentional and thoughtful focus on incorporating our district-wide work in the areas of anti-racism and equity will continue to propel this work forward in meaningful and authentic ways.”
