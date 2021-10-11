Help plant native trees and shrubs in Twin Ponds Park on Nov 6 and Nov 13

Weeding at Twin Ponds Park

Help is needed to restore a healthy urban forest habitat in an area much degraded by the peat mines that occupied Twin Ponds Park for most of the past century.





Areas denuded of native trees and shrubs were covered by stands of blackberry and other invasive weeds which crowded out any indigenous plants, destroying any chance of having a natural habitat of mutually supportive plants and animals.





Student earning service hours by digging out blackberry roots

Trained stewards and community volunteers, including Shoreline high school students earning community volunteer credit needed for graduation, have worked for over four years cutting down weeds, digging up deeply embedded roots, and continuously following up as weeds return.





A large area bounded by the soccer field on the north, First Avenue on the East, a bridge over Thornton Creek on the West and the parking lot to the South has been planted with native trees, shrubs and groundcovers which provide a healthier habitat for all types of wildlife.





This brother and sister are loading mulch

New plantings in the wetland areas along Thornton Creek are thriving.



Now at the end of a very successful year of safe outdoor work during the pandemic, a large area across from the Community Garden is ready for 200 plants.



This year the work is supported by the "Green Shoreline Partnership", made up of the Shoreline Park Department and Forterra, a nonprofit organization sponsoring urban forest restoration in western Washington.





These three dug a hole 9 feet by 3 feet and 3 feet deep to get rid of blackberry roots

Please join volunteers wishing to make an impact on the environment in their own community. You could not only make the park beautiful but will establish an improved habitat for all wildlife.





Neighbors walking in the park will enjoy the spring blossoms on the shrubs and will appreciate your work.



