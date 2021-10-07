Shoreline Comprehensive Plan amendment proposals due by December 1, 2021

Thursday, October 7, 2021

Shoreline City Hall photo by Steven H. Robinson
Every year, the City of Shoreline goes through a Comprehensive Plan amendment process. 

The annual amendment process is an opportunity for individuals to propose changes to Shoreline’s Comprehensive Plan. 

Proposed amendments usually address changing conditions or emerging issues. 

Individuals are encouraged to propose changes to Shoreline’s Comprehensive Plan and submit them to the Planning and Community Development Department (P&CD). Comprehensive Plan Amendment Application materials can be found on the City’s website at shorelinewa.gov/compplan. 

To be eligible for consideration, applications must be submitted by 5:00pm December 1, 2021, to Senior Planner Steven Szafran, AICP, P&CD, 17500 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133 or emailed to sszafran@shorelinewa.gov 

Once we have received all the amendment proposals, the City Council will develop a list of amendments to be studied throughout 2022. For more information, visit the City’s website or contact Steven Szafran at 206-801-2512 or sszafran@shorelinewa.gov 



