Ribbon-cutting ceremonies Friday October 1 herald the opening of three Light Rail stations

Ribbon cutting for the new light rail stations. Photo by David Walton









Top row: King County Executive Dow Constantine, Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff. Second row left: Sound Transit Chair of the Board Kent Keel. Second row right, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, former Seattle Mayor Greg Nickels. Photos by David Walton

The event was full of local dignitaries, including King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Sound Transit Chair of the Board Kent Keel, Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff, and others.



Federal legislators Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and Representative Pramila Jayapal were slated to attend but needed to stay in Washington DC for urgent federal matters. The event was full of local dignitaries, including King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Sound Transit Chair of the Board Kent Keel, Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff, and others.





The Robert Eagle Staff Middle School Drumline led attendees to the train. Photo by David Walton.

The event was very celebratory, with pre-event music from a duo of Darren Loucas and Keith Lowe. A procession, led by the Robert Eagle Staff Middle School Drumline, led all attendees from the event to a ride on the light rail.





Music played in the light rail stops at the Roosevelt Station by the Roosevelt High School Jazz Band and music at the University District Station by the University of Washington Alumni band.











Speakers, ribbon-cutting, and local dignitaries marked the celebratory pre-event for the opening of three light rail stations: Northgate, Roosevelt, and the U District.