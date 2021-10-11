Preparing for a post-COVID future - Friday on zoom

On Friday, October 15, 2021 from 12:30-1:30pm, The University of Washington and Northwest Neighbors Network are co-sponsoring a free virtual town hall entitled "PREPARING FOR A POST-COVID FUTURE: Implications for protecting the health of seniors. 

The speaker will be Dr. Vin Gupta, a UW-based health expert who has collaborated with the CDC and WHO on worldwide health matters. Moderator Dr Robin Fleming is on the faculty of the UW School of Nursing and serves on the board of Northwest Neighbors Network.

Register at: tinyurl.com/RSVPGUPTA or contact Frannie Jordan 425-352-3554 or francj4@uw.edu



