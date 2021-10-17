Now on sale at the Shorelake Arts Gallery in LFP: The Woman Who
During our first lockdown I started a weekly cartoon and sent it out to family and friends.
"The Woman Who" is coping with being confined to her home with her partner and cat.
Her weird, funny and sad reactions really resonated with my readers, and I decided to turn my one page cartoons into a zine.
"The Woman Who" is now on sale at the Shorelake Arts Gallery in Lake Forest Park, off the lower lobby of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way.
The Woman Who is a fun read and a great way to support our local arts group, Shorelake Arts.
More about Margaret:
Her cartoon strip "Moira" ran for seven years in More Magazine, Auckland New Zealand. I created another strip “Hiccups” for Seattle’s Child and L.A. Parent.
You can see more of her work at instagram.com/margarethartley_art/
