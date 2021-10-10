North City Water District celebrates 90 years of excellence with the telling of their history

The history of the North City Water District



Imagine being one of those handful of individuals who got together and decided it was time to give our area their very own water utility. They had to have the foresight to look ahead, and the determination to plan a system that would meet the needs of both existing and future residents— an approach we’ve continued to uphold every year since then.





Originally called King County Water District No. 42, we were founded by a majority vote of local residents, who then voted to elect our first commissioners: H.A. Cross, William G. Munro, and L.H. Coffel. The commissioners then selected engineers and attorneys to help plan the development of the district...





The North City Water District serves the west section of Lake Forest Park and the eastern portion of Shoreline.











