No more T-Birds? School Board to consider Resolution to retire Shorewood Thunderbird Mascot at October 5 meeting

At their regular board meeting on Tuesday, October 5, the Shoreline School Board will take action on a resolution to retire the Thunderbird as Shorewood High School’s mascot. You can find a draft of the resolution here . The resolution is being considered in accordance with Washington State House Bill 1356



Passcode: 136840

Webinar ID: 835 0913 3010

Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833



If you would like to provide written public comment, you can do so by filling out

live public comment period during the in-person meeting. The full meeting agenda, including a copy of the resolution to be considered, will be posted on Shoreline Schools







There will also be aduring the in-person meeting. The full meeting agenda, including a copy of the resolution to be considered, will be posted on Shoreline Schools School Board Agendas and Minutes webpage and on their website calendar by Friday evening. Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83509133010?pwd=VGZzUmc5MlZvMiszaUNqck9NNCtxdz09 Passcode: 136840Webinar ID: 835 0913 3010Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833If you would like to provide, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, October 5 and it will be provided to the Board.

The Thunderbird is a powerful mythological creature that is a part of the history and culture of many Native American tribes and indigenous people. It was adopted as the Shorewood mascot in 1975.If the resolution is adopted, a process will be established to select a new mascot before the Thunderbird is retired at the end of the calendar year.This regularly scheduled board meeting will be held at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center 18560 1st Ave NE . You can find information below on attending the meeting in person or via Zoom and submitting public comments online.