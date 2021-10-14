Night work along the I-5 and State Route 104 Interchange may start next week

Thursday, October 14, 2021

As early as Monday, October 18, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin a night operation along the I-5 and the SR 104 Interchange in Shoreline to complete concrete pours for the elevated guideway for the future Lynnwood Link Extension. 

This work will include a full closures of SR 104 as well as on-ramp closures. 

Detours will be provided (see map for the full closure detour). The contractor has obtained a Temporary Noise Variance to complete this work. This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

When
  • Overnight full closures of SR 104 Monday, October 18 through Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 10pm – 7am each night (see map for detour route).
  • Overnight closures of the on-ramp from Eastbound SR 104 Monday, October 25 through Thursday, October 28 from 10pm – 7am each night.


