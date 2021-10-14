Night work along the I-5 and State Route 104 Interchange may start next week
Thursday, October 14, 2021
This work will include a full closures of SR 104 as well as on-ramp closures.
Detours will be provided (see map for the full closure detour). The contractor has obtained a Temporary Noise Variance to complete this work. This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.
When
- Overnight full closures of SR 104 Monday, October 18 through Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 10pm – 7am each night (see map for detour route).
- Overnight closures of the on-ramp from Eastbound SR 104 Monday, October 25 through Thursday, October 28 from 10pm – 7am each night.
0 comments:
Post a Comment