Night work along the I-5 and State Route 104 Interchange may start next week

night operation along the I-5 and the SR 104 Interchange in Shoreline to complete concrete pours for the elevated guideway for the future Lynnwood Link Extension. As early as Monday, October 18, Sound Transit's contractor will begin aalong the I-5 and the SR 104 Interchange in Shoreline to complete concrete pours for the elevated guideway for the future Lynnwood Link Extension.





This work will include a full closures of SR 104 as well as on-ramp closures.





Detours will be provided (see map for the full closure detour). The contractor has obtained a Temporary Noise Variance to complete this work. This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.







Overnight full closures of SR 104 Monday, October 18 through Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 10pm – 7am each night (see map for detour route).

(see map for detour route). Overnight closures of the on-ramp from Eastbound SR 104 Monday, October 25 through Thursday, October 28 from 10pm – 7am each night.

