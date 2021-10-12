New show at ShoreLake Arts Gallery features Ben Groff and Lee Harper

Ben Groff and Lee Harper

October 6 - November 13, 2021

Artist StatementFrom an early age, I drew pictures in pencil, continuing into my mature years. When I finally came to painting in oils, this emphasis on clarity of line and form carried on into the new medium and I found myself to be by nature a realistic artist. But realism must never be an end in itself; rather the brush must adapt itself to the object and the object to the brush so that a deeper sense of the reality of the scene can emerge. Above all I seek to work with heightened color and light to express the spiritual essence that I find in that sudden, transitory moment of illumination the image contains, making it permanent.Artist BioMy foray into the world of photography began with taking daily snaps on my iPhone as a way to combat the rainy and dark Seattle winters. Next was my “gateway camera”, a point and shoot. From there it was game on and I was addicted!In 2017, I completed the Summer Intensive Program at the Rocky Mountain School of Photography in Montana. I try to get out as often as I can, sometimes to my front yard, and sometimes for further adventures, like watching the snow geese in Skagit.I fell in love with the art of printing. Watching my art come to life is as enjoyable as taking photos. I got sick of buying cheap frames to put my art in, and decided I would print and mount my photos on wood. A friend offered to cut the wood for me, allowing me to make art of all sizes. The smallest are 2 inches square, and are my favorite to make. It’s like shrinky dink art!I have exhibited in several group shows at community art galleries, and individual shows at local coffee shops, bars, and eateries and festivals in Seattle and on Camano Island. This past summer I participated in two pop-up art walks in Phinney and Broadview. It was so much fun to share my art with my neighbors (from a safe distance of course!). Art makes me happy and photography helped me keep my sanity during the pandemic.Artist Statement - City Critters