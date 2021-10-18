LFP Forums are now online
Monday, October 18, 2021
Need help making your decisions on this year’s ballot? Third Place Commons can help.
On Thursday, October 7, 2021 Third Place Commons presented the Lake Forest Park City Council Candidate Forum. All seven candidates for four positions participated and shared their thoughts on a wide variety of topics including Prop 1, increasing affordable housing options, and the future of town center.
On Saturday, October 16th, Third Place Commons presented the Lake Forest Park Prop 1 Pro and Con Forum. The forum included presentations by both the Pro Committee (“Yes for Sidewalks, Safe Streets and Parks Campaign”) and the Con Committee (“Neighbors for a Sustainable LFP"), after which both sides fielded questions from the opposing side and the audience.
Both events were presented in partnership with the League of Women Voters to bring these important nonpartisan events to our local community.
Third Place Commons also gratefully acknowledges community members Mike Dee of the Lake Forest Park Citizens’ Commission and Anne Stadler for their help in putting together the Prop 1 Forum, which would not have happened without their support and partnership.
Now both forums are available to watch on demand on the Third Place Commons YouTube channel. Watch the forums here.
To get information about other upcoming events, including live music on Saturday and Sunday afternoons and Civic Saturday on October 30th, visit the Third Place Commons online calendar.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.
0 comments:
Post a Comment