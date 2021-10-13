LFP Council meetings Thursday
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
|Lake Forest Park City Council 2021
At their 6pm work session on Thursday, October 14, 2021, the Lake Forest Park city council will discuss the American Rescue Plan Act with City Administrator Philip Hill.
At their regular meeting at 7pm, the agenda includes a number of resolutions:
Ordinances and Resolutions
- Resolution 1812/Authorizing Mayor to Sign a Renewal of the Professional Services Agreement with V+M Structural Design for Town Center to Burke-Gilman Trail Connector Phase I: Type, Size and Location Study
- Introduction of Resolution 1813/Authorizing Mayor to Sign a Purchased Services Agreement with New Restoration and Recovery Services, LLC DBA Aqualis for Drainage Catch Basin Inspection and Data Collection Services
- Resolution 1814/Authorizing Mayor to Sign the SeaShore Transportation Forum Agreement
- Resolution 1815/Development of an Implementation Plan as Required by Resolution 1810
- Ordinance 1225/Renewing Master Use Permit Renewal for Zayo Group
- Ordinance 1226/Renewing Master Use Permit for Astound Broadband/Wave
- Ordinance 1229/Amending the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget
- Resolution 1816/Authorizing Interfund Loan from the Sewer Capital Fund to the Strategic Opportunity Fund
Full agenda with links to staff documents, information on viewing the meeting virtually and making comments HERE
