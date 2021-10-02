Case updates September 30, 2021
Saturday, October 2, 2021
United States
- Total cases 43,409,950 - 109,796 new
- Total deaths 696,603 - 1,752 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 586,754 - 2,731 new
- Total hospitalizations 36,754 - 124 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 29.5%
- Total deaths 7,765 - 39 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 143,641 - 641 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,049 - 17 new
- Total deaths 1,895 - 8 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 35,235 - 199 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,730 - 4 new
- Total deaths 471 - 2 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,141 - 8 new
- Total hospitalizations 239 - 2 new
- Total deaths 108 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 465 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
0 comments:
Post a Comment