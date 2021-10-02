Case updates September 30, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021

United States 
  • Total cases  43,409,950 - 109,796 new
  • Total deaths 696,603 - 1,752 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 586,754 - 2,731 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 36,754 - 124 new   
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 29.5% 
  • Total deaths 7,765 - 39 new   

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 143,641 -  641 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 8,049 -  17 new 
  • Total deaths 1,895 -  8 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 35,235  - 199 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,730  -      4 new 
  • Total deaths 471 -   2 new  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,141 - 8 new
  • Total hospitalizations 239 -   2 new
  • Total deaths 108 -  0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 465 - 0 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new


Posted by DKH at 5:21 AM
