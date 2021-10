AAUW Seattle and Edmonds SnoKing sponsor a Humanities Program on Native American Contributions to Democracy

Join storyteller Fern Renville as she shares stories both mythic and personal that reframe and highlight the history, present, and future of Indigenous female power and leadership in America.Renville is a Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota, Omaha, and Seneca-Cayuga storyteller, theatre director, and playwright. The program is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required at:For more information, contact AAUW Seattle at programs@aauw-seattle.org