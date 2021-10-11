AAUW Seattle and Edmonds SnoKing sponsor a Humanities Program on Native American Contributions to Democracy

Monday, October 11, 2021

Fern Renville will speak on Native American 
contributions to democracy on Nov. 13 on zoom
American Democracy’s Indigenous Roots and Future will be presented by Fern Naomi Renville of the Humanities WA Speakers Bureau, November 13, 2021 at 10:30am via zoom

The program is sponsored by the AAUW Seattle and Edmonds SnoKing Branches.

Benjamin Franklin learned the principles of federalism from Native Americans and helped write these principles into the U.S. Constitution. 

American Suffragists were fascinated with Native American matriarchal power and invited Native American women leaders to speak at their conferences. 

Join storyteller Fern Renville as she shares stories both mythic and personal that reframe and highlight the history, present, and future of Indigenous female power and leadership in America.

Renville is a Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota, Omaha, and Seneca-Cayuga storyteller, theatre director, and playwright. The program is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required at:

Calendar | American Association of University Women - Seattle Branch (aauw-seattle.org)

For more information, contact AAUW Seattle at programs@aauw-seattle.org



