Bike Safety Rodeo for Kids this Saturday in Lake Forest Park
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
This Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 10am to 2pm, the Lake Forest Park police department will be running a Bike Safety Rodeo at the Lake Forest Park Elementary School 18500 37th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
This event is a fun, interactive, non-competitive skills course designed for kids to improve their bike handling and traffic safety skills.
Kids will learn about stop signs, crosswalks, approaching corners as well as being considerate around other bikers and pedestrians.
The event is free and they will be giving away 25 helmets on a first come first serve basis.
