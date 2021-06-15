Volunteers and Advisors needed for Northwest Neighbors Network

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Are you looking to give back to the community? Are you looking for opportunities to organize and host events? Are you looking forward to summer coming and the opportunity to do some fun activities with seniors? 

Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) is creating an advisory council while also recruiting for volunteers to help with social and outreach activities. NNN’s mission is to help seniors age well in their own homes by providing services and events. As a volunteer-run organization, NNN’s volunteers really are the backbone of our organization!

NNN is one of several hundred virtual villages across the U.S. that help seniors age well in their own homes by providing volunteer services and events. NNN serves residents in north King County (Shoreline and Lake Forest Park) and south Snohomish County (Edmonds, Brier, Woodway, Lynnwood, and Mountlake Terrace).

Advisory Council

We are looking for volunteer experts to advise the NNN board in the following areas: legal, human resources, insurance, healthcare, senior living, finance, fundraising, marketing/outreach, program development and evaluation, or low-income populations. 

This would be a two-year term, and you would serve as a valuable resource on any issues that arise. NNN would contact you no more than 4-5 times a year. Your expertise would be much appreciated as we grow and expand our service areas.

Volunteers

Now that things are starting to open up more, our services will be in more demand. During the pandemic, NNN has been quite active, helping members with transportation to medical appointments, running errands, and helping with gardening and light housework. NNN members continue to meet for outdoor walks and socially distanced lunches. There are plans to expand those social and outreach opportunities, and we would love your help!

We are looking for volunteers to help with organizing and hosting events, developing new events and activities based on member interests, distributing materials to the community, helping to establish partnerships with other community groups and more! Time commitment is flexible, approximately 3-5 hours a week! 

Please contact info@northwestneighborsnetwork or call 253-237-2848 to learn more! NNN is committed to an environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.



