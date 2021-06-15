Edmonds Driftwood Players announce 2021 scholarship recipients
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
The $500 Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarship was started in 2011 by the family of Ralph Eaton, who was a beloved, long-time volunteer and friend to many at the theatre. The $500 Theatre Arts Scholarship is a long-standing EDP tradition since 1988.
Both recipients have been extremely active in local, college, and professional theatre and Edmonds Driftwood Players is proud to offer them these scholarships to support them in their theatre education.
The 2021 recipient of the Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarship is Cami Taliaferro-Barber, a theatre production student who will be attending Cornish College of the Arts. She would love to work backstage or on the design team for Hadestown, her dream show to be a part of.
The 2021 recipient of the Theatre Arts Scholarship is David Kretz, a theatre and education student who will be attending Whitman College in the fall. David’s dream role is Genie in Aladdin, improvising on stage and interacting with the audience.
EDP scholarship applications are typically accepted in early spring. Additional information may be found at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org/education/scholarships.
