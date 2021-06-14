Shoreline Walks - Twin Ponds and Parkwood Neighborhood - Saturday
Monday, June 14, 2021
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Shoreline Walks - Twin Ponds and Parkwood Neighborhood Walk [FREE]
Saturday, June 19, 2021 10:00am - 12:00pm
Twin Ponds Park
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
Program participants are required to follow the current Covid-19 safety guidelines. To see current guidelines, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/covid
For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
WALK DETAILS
- Saturday, June 19, 2021,10:00am
- Twin Ponds and Parkwood Neighborhood Walk
- A nice morning stroll around Twin Ponds Park with an extra loop around Parkwood School. This walk includes discussions about the local flora and fauna.
- Walk is approximately 2.5 miles / 2 hours
- Walk Rating: Easy
- Meet at: Twin Ponds Park, 14915 1st Ave NE (Parking lot on 1st by Community Gardens)
- Walk Leader: Ray
