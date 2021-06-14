Shoreline Walks - Twin Ponds and Parkwood Neighborhood - Saturday

Monday, June 14, 2021

Photo by Steven H. Robinson


Shoreline Walks - Twin Ponds and Parkwood Neighborhood Walk [FREE]
Saturday, June 19, 2021 10:00am - 12:00pm
Twin Ponds Park

Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.

Program participants are required to follow the current Covid-19 safety guidelines. To see current guidelines, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/covid

For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks

WALK DETAILS
  • Saturday, June 19, 2021,10:00am
  • Twin Ponds and Parkwood Neighborhood Walk
  • A nice morning stroll around Twin Ponds Park with an extra loop around Parkwood School. This walk includes discussions about the local flora and fauna.
  • Walk is approximately 2.5 miles / 2 hours
  • Walk Rating: Easy
  • Meet at: Twin Ponds Park, 14915 1st Ave NE (Parking lot on 1st by Community Gardens)
  • Walk Leader: Ray



Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

