Shredding event Saturday is fundraiser for Relay for Life

Monday, June 14, 2021

Team Leader Betty Dietz
A team raising money for Relay for Life will hold a paper shredding fundraiser on Saturday, June 19, 2021. 

They will have a truck in the upper parking lot of Shoreline Place by the entrance that leads to Central Market.
  • $5 for a paper grocery bag
  • $10 for a medium box
  • $100 for a full container
Safely dispose of your confidential documents and support the fight against cancer.

The Shoreline Farmers Market will be running at the same time, so drop off your shredding and go shopping in the same trip!




