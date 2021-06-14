Local students qualify for Provost's Honor Roll at Whitworth
Monday, June 14, 2021
SPOKANE, Wash. (June 10, 2021) - The following undergraduate students have achieved Provost's Honor Roll status for the Spring 2021 semester at Whitworth University. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.
Lake Forest Park
Aaron Bratt
Seattle
Alina Sunoo
Shoreline
Nicole Jacobson
Max Long
Located in Spokane, Wash., Whitworth University is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.
