KCSO: Three hours for the Fire Investigation Unit to solve the case of the Kenmore Honey Bucket arson



Well....this was a record! It took just three hours, from the time of our first post, for KCSO Fire Investigation Unit detectives to identify both suspects in this Honey Bucket arson.





We thank members of our Facebook community for their quick contributions to this case.





This fire was set around 8:00pm Sunday evening, June 6, 2021, in the 16500 block of 78th Pl NE in our contract city of Kenmore.



A neighbor called 911 after seeing two people flee from this portable toilet moments before it was consumed by flames. A nearby surveillance camera captured images of the two suspects.





Some may discount Sunday's incident as simple vandalism, but seasoned fire investigators know this behavior can escalate. We are grateful to have identified the suspects so quickly, which we hope will give the Kenmore community some peace of mind.



