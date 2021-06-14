Learning from the Past: The Bainbridge Island Origins of Japanese American Exclusion
Monday, June 14, 2021
In March of 1942, 227 Japanese Americans were forcibly removed from their homes on Bainbridge Island by the US Army. Starting with this small community, a national strategy began, with more than 120,000 Japanese American men, women, and children forcibly removed and incarcerated during World War II.
On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 7pm, join Third Place Commons for “Let It Not Happen Again: Lessons of the Japanese American Exclusion” to learn more about this critical juncture in our local history.
During the program, speaker Clarence Moriwaki will share the story of Bainbridge Island— the origin point of the Japanese American exclusion — to provide a human, historical account of this national tragedy, and to ask the question, “Are there parallels to what’s happening in America now?”
Moriwaki uses historical images, including historical and current propaganda, to explore the fear, racism, and failure of political leadership that led to these unconstitutional actions during World War II, and why we must not let it happen again.
Moriwaki is the president of the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community and a founder and former president of the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial Association. Moriwaki has written guest editorials on the subject that have been published nationwide. Moriwaki has served as a spokesperson for administrations including the Clinton Administration, the Office of the Governor, and Congressman Jay Inslee.
Register here for this free, Zoom program.
