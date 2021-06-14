Letter to the Editor: Help Shoreline Plan for Climate Change

To the Editor:









The City is prepared to hire a small group of Community Climate Advisors to guide the update process and provide solutions to climate change that reflect the diverse backgrounds and experiences of Shoreline communities.





A primary goal is to provide equitable opportunities for communities most negatively affected by and least able to respond to climate change.



Studies show that cities produce 70 percent of the atmosphere-damaging greenhouse gas emissions and they come primarily from transportation and buildings. Climate action planning at the local, city level, where most people drive and heat and cool their homes, will be an essential component of the global effort to protect our future and the Earth’s natural environment.



If you believe now is the time - past time- to fight to reverse climate change, please consider applying to be a Community Climate Advisor. The link below to the City website gives detailed information about the program along with the application.









See previous article with links to information and application



https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2021/05/city-of-shoreline-seeking-community.html

Lee Keim Shoreline





Deadline to apply is Friday, June 18, 2021.https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2021/05/city-of-shoreline-seeking-community.html

The City of Shoreline is updating its 7 year old Climate Action Plan (CAP) and is looking for interested citizens to contribute their ideas and insights.