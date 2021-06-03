Shoreline student on Iowa State University's Dean's List
Thursday, June 3, 2021
AMES, Iowa (June 2, 2021) – More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List.
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, CURRICULUM
Shoreline, WA
Mario Lloyd Galvao-Wilson, 4, Biology (AGLS)
