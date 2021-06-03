Case updates June 1, 2021
Thursday, June 3, 2021
|Photo by Gidget Terpstra
Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm; Saturdays 9:00am - 1:30pm. Both Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12.
The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or walk in.
United States
- Total cases 33,113,930 - 9,358 in one day
- Total deaths 592,232 - 431 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 403,194
- Probable (additional) cases 34,483
- Total hospitalizations 24,3155
- Total deaths 5,801 - 12 new since yesterday
King county
- Total confirmed cases 105,292 - 77 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,173 - 3 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,592 - 6 new since yesterday but 8 were reclassified as non-COVID
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 24,963 - 9 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,391 - -2 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 415 - 1 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,419 - 3 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 324 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
