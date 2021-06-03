Scene on the Sound: USCGC Healy completes successful test of new motor and is ready to take on the Arctic

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Photo by Deborah Cordone, USCGAUX PA1
Late last week ship spotter Jan Hansen watched with interest as the Coast Guard icebreaker Healy anchored overnight in Puget Sound off Shoreline.

The next day it weighed anchor, turned and headed out north.

It sailed north and anchored offshore Port Angeles, where the photo was taken

The ship returned to Seattle following a successful test of the new motor and calibration of science equipment.

After nearly TEN months of repairs we are ready to take on the Arctic! Thanks everyone who contributed, especially our RELENTLESS engineers! 

Up next: we circumnavigate North America. 

More about the Healy on their Facebook page



