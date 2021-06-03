Celebrating Shorecrest’s Standout Athletes

MeiWei Corcoran-Sipe / Mimi Currah - Girls Tennis (Doubles)

Gavin Dalziel - Boys Soccer

Gavin Vanden Berg - Boys Soccer

Jack Hennessy - Boys Soccer

Beckham Davis - Boys Soccer

Bobby Parsek - Boys Soccer

Mason Dougherty - Boys Soccer

Gabe Nelson - Track/Field

Luke Schmidt - Track/Field

Kiana Lino - Track/Field

Ella Sellentin - Track/Field

Lorelei Starr - Track/Field

Luke Schmidt (Cross-Country)

Marcus Tidwell (Football)

Jaxon Taylor (Football)

Gavin Dalziel (Football)

Carson Christensen (Football)

Desmond Fox (Football)

Jordan Glesener (Football)

Mimi Currah (Girls Soccer)

Owan Fralick, Elle Howson, Miranda Thompson, Lexi Edwards - 200 Medley Relay (Girls Swim)

Lexi Edwards, Abby Crum, Owan Fralick, Miranda Thompson - 200 Free Relay (Girls Swim)

Elle Howson - 200 Medley and 100 Breaststroke (Girls Swim)

Ada Reece (Girls Dive)

Ben Silber (Boys Tennis)

Calvin Rice (Boys Tennis)

Kiana has earned a scholarship to compete in the shot put at Boston University, while Gavin has earned an academic scholarship to Linfield University in Oregon where he’ll play football.At the conclusion of each high school sports season the coaches from the Wesco League (which includes Shorecrest and Shorewood) vote to determine the top athletic performers from across the league. Listed below are the athletes from Shorecrest who received 1st Team honors: