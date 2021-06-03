Celebrating Shorecrest’s Standout Athletes
Thursday, June 3, 2021
Celebrating Shorecrest’s Standout Athletes
Athletes of the Year
At the end of each school year the coaching staff at Shorecrest votes on the top male and female athletes from that year. Nominees include athletes who participated in multiple sports and performed at a high level.
- Kiana Lino (Volleyball, Track and Field)
- Gavin Dalziel (Football, Soccer)
|Gavin Dalziel, Athlete of the Year
Kiana has earned a scholarship to compete in the shot put at Boston University, while Gavin has earned an academic scholarship to Linfield University in Oregon where he’ll play football.
Wesco League honors
At the conclusion of each high school sports season the coaches from the Wesco League (which includes Shorecrest and Shorewood) vote to determine the top athletic performers from across the league. Listed below are the athletes from Shorecrest who received 1st Team honors:
Spring Sports
Wesco League honors
At the conclusion of each high school sports season the coaches from the Wesco League (which includes Shorecrest and Shorewood) vote to determine the top athletic performers from across the league. Listed below are the athletes from Shorecrest who received 1st Team honors:
Spring Sports
- MeiWei Corcoran-Sipe / Mimi Currah - Girls Tennis (Doubles)
- Gavin Dalziel - Boys Soccer
- Gavin Vanden Berg - Boys Soccer
- Jack Hennessy - Boys Soccer
- Beckham Davis - Boys Soccer
- Bobby Parsek - Boys Soccer
- Mason Dougherty - Boys Soccer
- Gabe Nelson - Track/Field
- Luke Schmidt - Track/Field
- Kiana Lino - Track/Field
- Ella Sellentin - Track/Field
- Lorelei Starr - Track/Field
- Luke Schmidt (Cross-Country)
- Marcus Tidwell (Football)
- Jaxon Taylor (Football)
- Gavin Dalziel (Football)
- Carson Christensen (Football)
- Desmond Fox (Football)
- Jordan Glesener (Football)
- Mimi Currah (Girls Soccer)
- Owan Fralick, Elle Howson, Miranda Thompson, Lexi Edwards - 200 Medley Relay (Girls Swim)
- Lexi Edwards, Abby Crum, Owan Fralick, Miranda Thompson - 200 Free Relay (Girls Swim)
- Elle Howson - 200 Medley and 100 Breaststroke (Girls Swim)
- Ada Reece (Girls Dive)
- Ben Silber (Boys Tennis)
- Calvin Rice (Boys Tennis)
0 comments:
Post a Comment