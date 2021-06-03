Celebrating Shorecrest’s Standout Athletes

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Shorecrest High School photo by Steven H. Robinson


Celebrating Shorecrest’s Standout Athletes

Athletes of the Year

At the end of each school year the coaching staff at Shorecrest votes on the top male and female athletes from that year. Nominees include athletes who participated in multiple sports and performed at a high level.

Kiana Lino, Athlete of the Year

This year’s recipients were: 

  • Kiana Lino (Volleyball, Track and Field)
  • Gavin Dalziel (Football, Soccer)

Gavin Dalziel, Athlete of the Year

Kiana has earned a scholarship to compete in the shot put at Boston University, while Gavin has earned an academic scholarship to Linfield University in Oregon where he’ll play football.

Wesco League honors

At the conclusion of each high school sports season the coaches from the Wesco League (which includes Shorecrest and Shorewood) vote to determine the top athletic performers from across the league. Listed below are the athletes from Shorecrest who received 1st Team honors:

Spring Sports
  • MeiWei Corcoran-Sipe / Mimi Currah - Girls Tennis (Doubles)
  • Gavin Dalziel - Boys Soccer
  • Gavin Vanden Berg - Boys Soccer
  • Jack Hennessy - Boys Soccer
  • Beckham Davis - Boys Soccer
  • Bobby Parsek - Boys Soccer
  • Mason Dougherty - Boys Soccer
  • Gabe Nelson - Track/Field
  • Luke Schmidt - Track/Field
  • Kiana Lino - Track/Field
  • Ella Sellentin - Track/Field
  • Lorelei Starr - Track/Field
Fall Sports
  • Luke Schmidt (Cross-Country)
  • Marcus Tidwell (Football)
  • Jaxon Taylor (Football)
  • Gavin Dalziel (Football)
  • Carson Christensen (Football)
  • Desmond Fox (Football)
  • Jordan Glesener (Football)
  • Mimi Currah (Girls Soccer)
  • Owan Fralick, Elle Howson, Miranda Thompson, Lexi Edwards - 200 Medley Relay (Girls Swim)
  • Lexi Edwards, Abby Crum, Owan Fralick, Miranda Thompson - 200 Free Relay (Girls Swim)
  • Elle Howson - 200 Medley and 100 Breaststroke (Girls Swim)
  • Ada Reece (Girls Dive)
  • Ben Silber (Boys Tennis)
  • Calvin Rice (Boys Tennis)


Posted by DKH at 4:17 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  