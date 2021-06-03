Agenda for Shoreline council meeting Monday June 7













The agenda for the June 7, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes two Action items and one Study item.On July 27, 2020, the City Council enacted interim regulations that provide relief for applicants by creating additional extensions of application and permit deadlines due to the impacts of COVID-19. This was extended on January 11, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic may continue to impact the ability of permit customers, which in turn, may cause delays for the commencement of development activities.On the same dates as above, the City Council enacted and extended regulations for outdoor seating areas for existing restaurants and bars due to indoor seating restrictions related to COVID-19. Although the State’s reopening and lifting of restrictions are underway, the effects of the pandemic are likely to linger and some people’s comfort with indoor dining and gathering could discourage them from visiting local bars and restaurants that don’t have outdoor seating options.Council is scheduled to review the highlights of the 2021 Washington State Legislative Session and hear from the members of the 32nd District legislative delegation: Senator Jesse Salomon, Representative Cindy Ryu, and Representative Lauren Davis.